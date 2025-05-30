Ruben Amorim promises Man Utd youngsters 'will have space in our team' as he hails Jim Thwaites, Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven after comeback win against Hong Kong
Ruben Amorim insisted that Manchester United youngsters "will have space in our team" after stitching a comeback win against Hong Kong.
- Man Utd sealed a 3-1 win over Hong Kong
- Chido Obi & Ayden Heaven were on the scoresheet
- Amorim impressed with the teenagers in his squad