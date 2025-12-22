‘Going to improve’ - Ruben Amorim defends misfiring Benjamin Sesko after summer signing makes first start since injury in Aston Villa defeat

Speaking about Sesko after the match, Amorim pointed to the fact that the forward has only just returned from injury as an excuse for his performance.

He said: "He is returning to competition really fast. He is going to improve a lot. The idea was 70 to 75 minutes. He stopped for a while and we are trying to help the players.

Amorim also rejected suggestions that United were repeatedly exposed in similar situations, defending both Yoro and Heaven. He added: "Sometimes we can suffer goals and concede. When you want to press and they kick the ball, Rogers can go both sides. It is really hard to defend a player like that one against one.

"We had some games against Nottingham Forest where Ayden and Leny defended one against one most of the time. Luke Shaw is the same. It is not just if you suffer goals, but the way. Sometimes the details can change the narrative."

United missed the opportunity to move up to fifth in the Premier League table and will head into their Boxing Day fixture against Newcastle in seventh place. Amorim confirmed that Bruno Fernandes is set to miss time after picking up a muscle injury in the first half.

"I think it is soft tissue so it is going to be a while. We will see," he said.

