Ruben Amorim confirms worrying extent of Bruno Fernandes injury after Man Utd captain forced off in loss at Aston Villa

Speaking to the media post-match, Amorim discussed Fernandes' injury and how long he may be out for.

"I think it's soft tissue so it's going to be a while. We'll see," he told Sky Sports. "We need to prepare all the guys that we have for the next game. We cannot use anything as an excuse. No one is going to remember these problems, so let's cope with that. It will make us stronger.

"I saw from the beginning of the season a team that is going forward, but sometimes relax a little bit and sometimes is not there in the right moment to fight. Today was completely the opposite, we were the better team against a team that is strong at home and in a very good run. We were really unlucky today."

Regarding the game in general, Amorim said: "I think we were the better team today. We were unlucky, even with the injury of Bruno, but during the game even without him we were the better team. We blocked the transitions quite well and they did really well. We did a very good job that no one is going to remember tomorrow because what matters is the result.

"We already knew that Aston Villa play with everybody inside and we needed to overload that situation. We have been training like that. We did different options, we can use different starting elevens depending on the game, so we are improving. Again I think we deserved so much more today but the better team did not win."

