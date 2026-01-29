Roy Keane makes huge Michael Carrick U-turn after claiming former midfielder should not be handed permanent job at Man Utd

United legend Keane has offered a surprising show of support for Carrick, stating that he hopes his former teammate secures the Old Trafford hot seat on a permanent basis. Speaking on The Overlappodcast, Keane appeared to backtrack on his previous assertions that the club needed to look elsewhere, admitting that the 44-year-old’s impressive start to life as interim boss has altered the conversation.

Carrick has enjoyed a blistering start to his tenure, securing high-profile victories over Manchester City and Arsenal. The results have evidently resonated with Keane, even if the pundit remains professionally torn on the decision.

"I hope they give it [the permanent job] to him," Keane said. "I hope they give it to him in the summer. I don't think it's the right decision, good luck with it. Yeah, but, I'm sticking to my guns. I've said my piece, I think that he's got the job, and if he gets it in the summer then you go 'listen, good luck to him'."