Getty Images Sport
Roberto De Zerbi hints Ethan Nwaneri will go straight into Marseille squad this weekend after agreeing loan for young Arsenal star
De Zerbi confirms double swoop for Nwaneri and Timber
De Zerbi has effectively confirmed that Marseille’s transfer business is done, publicly welcoming both Nwaneri and Timber to his squad before official announcements have even been made. The former Brighton manager addressed the media ahead of the weekend’s Ligue 1 action and wasted no time in integrating his new recruits into his immediate plans.
Speaking to reporters, De Zerbi expressed his delight at securing the services of the Arsenal youngster and the Feyenoord midfielder. “As far as Timber and Nwaneri, they are two strong players and I’m really happy to have them in the squad,” the Italian coach declared.
Most surprisingly, De Zerbi hinted that there will be no bedding-in period for the duo. Despite the ink barely being dry on their contracts, he suggested they are in contention to feature immediately against Lens. “They could be ready as early as Saturday,” he added. “These are two quality players, for sure. Timber also has experience and Nwaneri has talent, he is a very high potential player.”
The move sees Nwaneri joined at the Orange Velodrome by Timber, the twin brother of his Arsenal team-mate Jurrien Timber. While Nwaneri brings raw, explosive potential, Timber arrives with significant pedigree, adding steel and experience to De Zerbi’s midfield engine room.
- Getty Images Sport
Saliba plays ‘agent’ to convince Arsenal teenager
The decision to swap London for the south of France was heavily influenced by a familiar face. Nwaneri revealed that his Arsenal team-mate William Saliba played a pivotal role in convincing him that the loan move was the right step for his career. Saliba, who enjoyed a transformative loan spell at Marseille during the 2021-22 season which launched him into stardom, evidently spoke in glowing terms about the passion of the supporters and the stature of the club.
“William Saliba told me that Marseille is one of the best clubs in the world,” Nwaneri told reporters in France upon his arrival. The endorsement from one of the Premier League’s best defenders clearly carried weight, reassuring the 18-year-old that the intense atmosphere of the Velodrome is the perfect crucible for his development.
Nwaneri also spoke of his admiration for his new manager, citing De Zerbi’s reputation for improving players as a key factor in his decision. “Roberto De Zerbi is one of the best coaches in the world, he’s demanding. I’m ready to play under him and listen to what he wants for the team,” he said.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Spotted in the stands ahead of Champions League tie
The anticipation around the transfer reached fever pitch on Wednesday night when Nwaneri was spotted in France ahead of Marseille’s Champions League showdown against Liverpool. His presence at the stadium all but confirmed that the deal was imminent, allowing him to witness first-hand the electric atmosphere he will soon be playing in.
For Nwaneri, the loan offers a vital escape route from a frustrating situation at the Emirates Stadium. Despite being one of the most highly-rated prospects in English football, his path to the first team has been blocked this season. The summer arrivals of established Premier League stars Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke significantly increased the competition for places in Mikel Arteta’s attack, leaving the teenager struggling for regular minutes. A temporary switch to Ligue 1 offers him the platform to play competitive senior football week in, week out.
- Getty Images Sport
A massive opportunity against Lens
With the formalities now seemingly complete, all eyes turn to Saturday’s fixture against Lens. De Zerbi’s comments suggest that he trusts Nwaneri to make an impact from the off. Ligue 1 has historically been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal loanees - Saliba and Nuno Tavares both thrived at Marseille, while Folarin Balogun excelled at Reims.
If Nwaneri can replicate even a fraction of that success, this loan spell could be the making of him. Under the tutelage of a demanding tactician like De Zerbi and playing alongside an experienced head like Timber, the young gun has all the tools required to return to Arsenal next summer ready to challenge for a starting spot. For now, however, his focus is solely on wearing the white of Marseille and proving he is ready for the rigours of top-flight French football.
Advertisement