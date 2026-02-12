Revealed: Why Raheem Sterling chose Feyenoord switch despite holding talks with Tottenham

Sterling has expressed his excitement to get going as he enjoys his first foreign sojourn.

He said: "As a free agent, I've had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step.

"In my career. I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter.’

"Having spoken in great detail with Robin, I'm confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team. Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me - and one I'm ready to embrace. Honestly, I'm just excited to get started."