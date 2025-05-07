Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Revealed: Trent Alexander-Arnold rejected 'significant' Liverpool pay rise to stay at boyhood club with Real Madrid free transfer imminent

Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly rejected a "significant" Liverpool pay rise to stay at Anfield, with a free transfer to Real Madrid now imminent.

  • Liverpool offered a bumper deal to Alexander-Arnold
  • English full-back turned down the offer
  • Defender keen on a fresh challenge with Real Madrid
