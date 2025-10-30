Revealed: When Paul Pogba is finally expected to make Monaco squad for first time as debut for French side nears

It was always going to be an uphill task for the former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder to get up to speed with the rigours of top-flight football after not playing for almost two years. In July, Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro explained that the club had designed a meticulously planned rehabilitation program to recover Pogba's fitness levels.

"I can guarantee you that Paul won't be able to play against Le Havre [in the opening game of Ligue 1]," said Scuro in July. "He must have been joking. We have to be realistic and honest. We expect a three-month process to be able to rehabilitate him. When you see it on TV, high-level sport can seem easy, but you have to realise the intensity required. And Monaco is one of the most intense teams in Ligue 1 and in Europe in terms of play. So our players have to be very fit to be on the pitch. But it's our job to give him the tools to do that."

On Tuesday, Pocognoli emphasised that Pogba will be judged based on the footballer he is today rather than taking his past laurels into account.

"I think that we will have to undergo a process together by judging him on the player that he is today, quite simply. The Paul from Manchester United or from his first stint at Juventus, was a few years ago now," he said. "All players evolve over time and through their experiences. We have to judge him exactly on what he is now, with his baggage but also his age. From what I have seen, he still has the technique that we know, but I think that the rhythm of the matches will give us indications [about his level]. I hope to get the best out of what he can give us."