Revealed: Why Man Utd star Nikita Parris turned down lucrative move to United States & NWSL despite North Carolina Courage agreeing record deal with Red Devils
Manchester United star Nikita Parris turned down a huge move to the United States last month despite the Red Devils agreeing a record sale.
- Parris on the brink of NWSL switch last month
- Man Utd agreed record sale with North Carolina
- Reason for England striker turning move down revealed