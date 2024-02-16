Revealed: Why Jude Bellingham could receive TEN-game ban for alleged 'rapist' comment to Mason Greenwood as Real Madrid star anxiously awaits judge's verdict
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham could reportedly face a 10-match ban for allegedly calling Getafe loanee Mason Greenwood a "rapist".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham allegedly called Greenwood a "rapist"
- Spain's football federation investigating
- Madrid star could be banned for 10 games