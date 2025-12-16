Revealed: Jose Mourinho aimed brutal James Corden dig at Luke Shaw over his weight during Man Utd's 2018 U.S. pre-season tour - and secretly told reporters he 'would do everything' to sell Anthony Martial

An Old Trafford source has said that there “was a compromise about hiring Jose”. They added: “He tightens the group and breeds paranoia. Some players get broken and kicked out. But the idea with Jose was we would swallow the pill, put up with the chaos and at the same time get this monkey off our back and win the league. But it didn’t work. Again.”

On the reasons for Mourinho’s reign ultimately imploding, the Mail claim that “inadequate recruitment, problems with individual players and a rotten dressing-room culture” made it “impossible to reset” and led to “chaos”.

Former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward “thought he knew what he was getting” with Mourinho , but “he was wrong”. An established member of United’s in-house media team is said to have described every interview with the ‘Special One’ as “like talking to someone in a hostage cell”.

It is claimed that watching Mourinho in Manchester was akin to seeing “a once great coach railing against the dying of the managerial light. Jose was at war with everything, including the club”.

