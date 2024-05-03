Revealed: FWA Footballer of the Year voting breakdown as Man City star Phil Foden fends off competition from Arsenal pair Declan Rice & Martin Odegaard and Chelsea's Cole Palmer
Manchester City star Phil Foden has been named FWA Footballer of the Year, fending off competition from Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Cole Palmer.
- England star posting personal-best numbers
- Looking to land more major silverware
- Gunners midfielder takes runner-up spot