Revealed: Emi Martinez’s rousing message before more penalty shootout heroics & celebratory dancing for Argentina in dramatic Copa America quarter-final clash with Ecuador
Emi Martinez was the penalty hero once again for Argentina against Ecuador, with the World Cup winner revealing his message before an epic shootout.
- Albiceleste needed a hero on U.S. soil
- Messi slipped his penalty against the bar
- Goalkeeper delivered when it mattered most