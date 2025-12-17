Revealed: Borussia Dortmund offer to make Nico Schlotterbeck their highest-paid player with new contract as defender hints at when transfer decision will be made amid Bayern Munich & Liverpool interest

According to Sport Bild, Dortmund’s hierarchy is ready to shatter their wage structure to keep hold of their defensive leader. The club has prepared a new deal that would vault Schlotterbeck to the very top of their payroll. Currently earning an estimated €7 million per year, the new terms would see his salary double to a staggering €14m annually.

This financial package is a statement of intent. It would place Schlotterbeck as the highest-paid player in the team. For a club that operates with strict financial prudence compared to their state-backed or Premier League rivals, such an offer underlines just how critical the former Freiburg man is to their future ambitions. Kehl views Schlotterbeck not just as a defender, but as a future captain and the "face" of the franchise - a player around whom the next great Dortmund side can be built.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!