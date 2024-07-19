World Cup 2030Getty
Gill Clark

Revealed: The 11 Spanish stadiums set to be used at 2030 FIFA World Cup

SpainWorld CupLaLigaBarcelonaReal MadridReal SociedadLas PalmasMalagaAtletico MadridAthletic Club

Spain’s Football Federation has confirmed the 11 stadiums they plan to use for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Spain, Portugal & Morocco to host 2030 World Cup
  • Spanish venues have now been decided
  • Final could be held at the Santiago Bernabeu
Article continues below