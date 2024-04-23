BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Rasmus Hojlund Bruno Fernandes Diogo Dalot Manchester United
Soham Mukherjee

Shocking report reveals Rasmus Hojlund complaint to Erik ten Hag about Bruno Fernandes after fallout with Man Utd captain's compatriot Diogo Dalot

Rasmus Hojlund reportedly fired a complaint to Erik ten Hag about Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes after a fallout with Diogo Dalot.

  • Hojlund believed that Fernandes was not passing to him
  • Also fell out with Dalot after Copenhagen loss
  • The striker reached out to Ten Hag for a solution
