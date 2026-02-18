Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior issues statement accusing 'coward' Gianluca Prestianni of racial slur as Kylian Mbappe calls for Benfica winger to receive lifetime Champions League ban

Real Madrid team-mate Kylian Mbappe spoke about the situation after the game and called for Prestianni to be banned from the Champions League. He told Teledeporte: “Prestianni clearly called Vini Jr a monkey, it happened five times. I saw that. UEFA have the best cameras, now we wait. This is not acceptable. It’s not my kind of human being. Benfica are a top club, nothing against them, but Prestianni should never play in the Champions League anymore."

Blancos manager Alvaro Arbeloa also said there must be "zero tolerance" when it comes to racial abuse. He told reporters: "The referee told me he didn't hear anything and can't do anything about these kinds of situations. Whatever Vini Jr. would have decided , we would have stood by him. Obviously, we support him and we can't tolerate this kind of behavior, especially not on a football pitch. Whatever Vini Jr. decided, we would have been with him. I didn't see Vini Jr.'s celebration, but I did see the fantastic goal. When Mourinho finds out what happened and what his player said, he'll be the first to say he won't allow it. Zero tolerance for this, and we're very happy with the team's performance. All the players had a very solid game, and this is the Real Madrid we want to see.

"The sad thing is that this isn’t the first time. He’s not only a spectacular player, but also a great person and a great guy loved by everyone. As soon as you meet him, you quickly realize what a good person he is and how many times he’s had to fight against situations like this. He’s always been a fighter, he always will be, and we’ll always be by his side.”