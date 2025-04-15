Real Madrid players promised 'juicy bonus' by Florentino Perez if Kylian Mbappe and Co. pull off sensational comeback against Arsenal in Champions League quarter-final tie
Real Madrid players could reportedly earn a "juicy bonus" from Florentino Perez if they complete a comeback against Arsenal in the Champions League.
- Real got battered 3-0 in first leg of quarter-final
- Have a mountain to climb at the Bernabeu
- Perez ready to shell out bonus for a UCL miracle