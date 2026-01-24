+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Real Madrid player ratings vs Villarreal: Kylian Mbappe is at it again! Star Frenchman bags once more to keep Los Blancos in title hunt

Kylian Mbappe scored two and Real Madrid were solid defensively in a relatively uneventful 2-0 win over Villarreal. Los Blancos were far from brilliant, but they were effective, and grabbed two second-half goals to secure a victory that sent them top of La Liga for at least 24 hours, ahead of rivals Barcelona playing Oviedo on Sunday afternoon, with the chance to put themselves back at the summit.

Madrid struggled for control early on, and settled mostly for half chances. A couple of efforts went narrowly wide, and Vinicius Jr looked as dangerous as usual on the left. Yet structure was an issue. Madrid lacked a holding presence in the absence of Aurelien Tchouameni, and were far too often carved apart by the home side. Papa Gueye came closest with a dangerous strike from outside the box which went just wide of the post. 

Los Blancos started well in the second half, and were rewarded for their efforts. Mbappe, in typical style, gave them the lead after a nice piece of skill and cut-back from Vinicius. Villarreal had a golden chance to get back into it when Gerard Moreno struck in space from the top of the box, but he lifted his strike over the bar entirely unmarked. And that was pretty much it from the home side. Madrid didn't offer much, eiother, until Mbappe converted from the penalty spot in second half stoppage-time. 

This wasn't brilliance from Madrid, but it was certainly important. And for now they are top of the league. That is nothing but a good thing as the Alvaro Arbeloa era chugs along. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadio de la Ceramica...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (6/10):

    Hardly had anything to do other than claim a couple of crosses. A well-earned quiet night. 

    Federico Valverde (7/10):

    Deployed once again at the right-back slot he openly dislikes. Did his job and kept things tidy. 

    Raul Asencio (6/10):

    Played through injury to turn in a solid performance. Needed a calmer display after a chaotic few weeks. 

    Dean Huijsen (7/10):

    Won his headers, handled the long ball well, played a few nice passes.

    Alvaro Carreras (7/10):

    Made a couple of key defensive interventions and supported the attack well.

    Midfield

    Eduardo Camavinga (6/10):

    A really poor first half, then much better in the second. Won his tackles and progressed the ball well. 

    Arda Guler (7/10):

    Dangerous around the area, played some key passes, and effective from set pieces. 

    Jude Bellingham (6/10):

    A bit of a frustrating one for him. Really impactful with his defensive stuff but could have been clearner with the ball. 

    Attack

    Franco Mastantuono (7/10):

    Twisted and turned. Offered the defensive work rate his teammates couldn't. 

    Kylian Mbappe (8/10):

    A quiet first half gave way to an impactful second. Took his goals well, but could have passed on a few occasions. 

    Vinicius Jr (7/10):

    Involved in the first goal with a lovely piece of skill. Drew loads of fouls and was a constant pest. 

    Subs & Manager

    Gonzalo Garcia (N/A):

    No time to make a real impact. 

    Brahim Diaz (N/A):

    No time to make a real impact. 

    Alvaro Arbeloa (6/10):

    A bit of a mixed one for him, even if Madrid won. They relied on star quality rather than back-to-front brilliance. Still, they are top of the league for 24 hours. 

