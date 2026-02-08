Real Madrid loanee Endrick shown 'very harsh' red card as Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca makes plea to 'protect' Brazilian striker

The Brazilian teenager could have hardly wished for a better start to his loan with French giants Lyon last month when he hit the ground running with five goals and two assists in just five games. This phenomenal start was kickstarted by a hat-trick scored against Metz in just his third appearance for the side, reminding his parent club and the rest of the world just how talented he is.

The forward would have been determined to continue his impressive goalscoring form against Nantes on Saturday and help his new club keep climbing up the table, but had his game cut short when he was shown a straight red card just after an hour into the game.

With Lyon 1-0 up already through a Pavel Sulc goal, Fonseca would have hoped his players could maintain composure and see out an important victory away from home. Yet, 15 minutes into the second-half, Endrick, who was already on a yellow card, was chasing a ball and was blocked off by Dehmaine Tabibou. In frustration, the Lyon striker kicked out at the Nantes player, catching him on the ankle, and earned himself another yellow.

After a VAR consultation, the referee was advised to upgrade the second bookable offence to a straight red. The upgraded sanction will mean the Brazilian is suspended for a lengthier time and suggested that the kick-out was more severe than initially thought.