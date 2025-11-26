Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid legend explains why La Liga won't review controversial Vinicius Jr collision that left Inaki Pena bleeding as Jude Bellingham netted late equaliser against Elche
Madrid rescue point amid protests as Elche rage over Vinicius collision
Los Blancos were forced to settle for a frustrating 2-2 draw against Elche, extending their winless run to three matches in all competitions. After falling behind twice to goals from Aleix Febas and Alvaro Rodriguez, Madrid salvaged a point when Bellingham struck in the 87th minute. But the equaliser triggered furious protests from the home side. In the build up, Vinicius collided with goalkeeper Pena, leaving the Elche goalkeeper bleeding from the nose. Despite strong protests and VAR checks, the goal stood.
Elche manager Eder Sarabia was livid afterward, insisting the challenge should have been given as a foul, saying: “It’s a clear foul. Not a normal part of the game. That’s what VAR is for. It’s a very clear foul; it hits the goalkeeper and even draws blood. It’s crystal clear.”
He doubled down in his post-match remarks: “I’m not at all happy with the result, especially considering the decisive moments of the match. Vinicius’s foul for the 2-2 equalizer was crystal clear. Inaki didn’t see the play, but it wasn’t just a normal part of the game, it was a clear foul. It makes me angry to waste time on these things.” His anger set the stage for a fresh refereeing debate and all eyes turned to the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) new “Review Time” system.
Real Madrid legend explains why the play won’t be reviewed
On El Partidazo de COPE, former Madrid striker Morientes, a member of the advisory group that selects which incidents are reviewed, revealed why the collision will not be included.
Before delivering the verdict, he clarified that the panel had already agreed unanimously on which plays to review this week: “There were already some plays that we had unanimously chosen and this one comes in the last game and almost in the last minutes of the game and unanimously we all think it was a totally fortuitous play, not just me,” Morientes said. “I have already shown that I don't care that he is from Madrid.”
He insisted the contact looked accidental: “Live, it seemed totally accidental to me, a play between a striker and a goalkeeper.”
Morientes then gave a striker’s perspective from experience: "I put myself a little in the striker's shoes, which I've experienced 50,000 times, I mean, 50,000 times I've had to bleed from contact with the opponent's head, elbow, shoulder... and the goalkeeper, unfortunately, many more times because he usually goes low and in those kinds of situations."
Pena changes his stance after seeing the replay
While the incident was dismissed as “fortuitous” by the Review Time committee, Pena offered a different view after seeing the footage inside the dressing room.
He revised his initial pitch-side comments and expressed frustration with what he saw on video: “He shoots, tries to go for the rebound, but on the second play he doesn't let me participate because he knocks me out. For me, it is a foul, but if the referee goes to VAR and says it's not a foul, there's nothing we can do.”
His shift in tone reflected a deeper anger in the Elche camp, who felt they had earned more than a single point after leading the match twice. For them, it was another example of a decisive moment where decisions went Madrid’s way - a narrative that has shaped much of the wider debate around officiating in Spain this season.
Madrid look to reset ahead of key fixtures
Madrid now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they face Olympiacos in Athens on Wednesday. A win would help restore momentum and strengthen their group position after a difficult domestic run. After returning from Europe, Madrid play Girona, currently 18th at the Estadi Montilivi as they push to steady their La Liga form. Despite recent setbacks, they remain top of the league with 32 points, just one point ahead of Barcelona.
Xabi Alonso has urged his squad to raise their intensity and return to the standards that defined their strong start to the campaign. All eyes will now be on whether Los Blancos can convert that message into results and move past another heated refereeing flashpoint.
