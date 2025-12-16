'Real Madrid have no fans!' - Atletico Madrid legend aims dig at old rivals with claims Brazilian side Flamengo are bigger than Spanish champions

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS ahead of the upcoming final, the Spaniard was asked to compare the stature of the two clubs. His response was blunt, claiming that while Los Blancos possess global fame, they lack the visceral connection with their supporters that defines South American football.

"It is more than Madrid," he stated when asked if Flamengo is comparable to the Spanish giants. "In reality, Madrid has no fans. Madrid is famous, yes, for what it has won and it is known all over the world and that is why it has followers. But you go to the stadium and you feel nothing."

The comments are sure to rile the Madridistas, particularly coming from a player who was a central figure in Diego Simeone’s side during the height of their rivalry. He contrasted the "silent" nature of the Bernabeu with the deafening noise of his current home ground, emphasising the lengths Brazilian supporters go to follow their team.

"In contrast, you go to the Maracana, an emblematic stadium, and it is always full," he explained. "Away from home, the ground is full of Flamengo fans. We recently played against Sport Recife and they sent us to another stadium because otherwise our fans wouldn't fit. And that's speaking of a flight of three and a half hours duration.

"You go to Lima and our fans fill it 100%. And then you see that Palmeiras doesn't fill it... You say: 'This is a big fanbase'."

