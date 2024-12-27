Real Madrid 'confident' of tying up Trent Alexander-Arnold deal in January but Liverpool right-back is unwilling to move before end of season as Arne Slot's side chase Premier League title
European champions Real Madrid are keen to secure the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the upcoming transfer window.
- Real Madrid eager to sign Alexander-Arnold
- Full-back out of contract with Liverpool in summer
- Would not leave in January with Premier League title on cards