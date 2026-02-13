Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti set to sign contract extension with Brazil ahead of World Cup

Reports from South America confirm that the 66-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to extend his stay until the 2030 tournament, which will be held across Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with group games taking place in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. The deal is expected to be officially signed in the coming days, solidifying a partnership that broke the mould of Brazilian football history when he became the first foreign manager to take charge in 60 years.

The terms of the new contract reportedly mirror his current lucrative package, with a salary in the region of €10 million per year, but with improved performance incentives. Crucially, the agreement retains the unique flexible working arrangements that lured him from the Santiago Bernabeu, allowing the Italian to split his time between his base in Rio de Janeiro and his family home in Vancouver. This compromise has been pivotal in convincing Ancelotti to dedicate the twilight of his illustrious career to the five-time world champions.