Real Madrid, beware! Reinvented Raphinha channelling Neymar as Barcelona’s new leading man ahead of El Clasico after silencing Nico Willliams transfer brigade

The Brazilian continued his red-hot form by putting Bayern Munich to the sword in the Champions League, and Los Blancos could be his next victims

"The most underrated Brazilian in the history of Barcelona". That's what Spanish publication Marca christened Raphinha after seeing the Barcelona winger score a stunning hat-trick in Wednesday's 4-1 rout of Bayern Munich at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

A few months ago, no one would have thought to make such a bold statement about Raphinha, but he's completely reinvented himself under the guidance of new Barca boss Hansi Flick. The 27-year-old was deservedly named Man of the Match for his latest dazzling display in the Champions League, which left him visibly emotional as he told reporters: "Since I signed I have dreamed of these nights: scoring goals, playing these games and making a difference."

Raphinha is making more of a difference for Barcelona than any other player in the squad right now. He also promised that "the best is yet to come", which should send shivers down the spines of Real Madrid's defenders ahead of Saturday's blockbuster Clasico encounter at Santiago Bernabeu.