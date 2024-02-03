Real Madrid dealt huge blow for Atletico Madrid clash as Antonio Rudiger misses training through injury - with Carlo Ancelotti already drawing up contingency plan

Real Madrid dealt huge blow for Atletico Madrid clash as Antonio Rudiger misses training through injury - with Carlo Ancelotti already drawing up contingency planHarry SherlockGettyReal MadridAntonio RuedigerReal Madrid vs Atletico MadridLaLigaReal Madrid have been dealt a huge blow as defender Antonio Rudiger has yet to return to training ahead of their derby against Atletico.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGermany international struggling with thigh injuryDefender yet to return to training and is a major doubtCarlo Ancelotti draws up contingency plan