Former Rangers and Southampton manager Russell Martin reportedly emerges as finalist for Columbus Crew head coaching position

Columbus Crew’s interest in Martin comes as the club recalibrates its tactical identity and competitive ambitions. The Crew are searching for a new manager following Nancy's highly successful three-year tenure in Ohio. The French manager transformed Columbus into one of MLS's most dominant teams, guiding them to the 2023 MLS Cup championship, the 2024 Leagues Cup title, and a CONCACAF Champions Cup final appearance.

Nancy's departure for Celtic came after the Crew finished seventh in the Eastern Conference in 2025, with the Scottish club paying an undisclosed fee to secure his services.