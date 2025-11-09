AFP
Randal Kolo Muani suffers fractured jaw following incident with Harry Maguire during Tottenham's draw with Man Utd
Kolo Muani in the wars
Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United has come at a heavy cost, with Kolo Muani sustaining a fractured jaw in an off-the-ball first-half collision involving Maguire. The 26-year-old France international started his third consecutive Premier League match under Thomas Frank but appeared to struggle after a robust aerial challenge midway through the opening period. Despite attempting to continue, Kolo Muani was visibly uncomfortable and was substituted at half-time for Wilson Odobert.
Initial post-match assessments from Tottenham suggested the injury was minor, with Frank downplaying concerns by describing it as "nothing big." However, further examinations conducted on Sunday revealed the true extent of the damage, confirming a fracture that will require an extended spell on the sidelines. The news is a major setback for both club and country, as Kolo Muani was due to join the France squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan.
His withdrawal marks another blow in what has been a stop-start season for the forward, who only recently returned to fitness following an earlier thigh injury. The incident compounds Spurs’ growing injury list as they struggle to build consistency in attack.
Kolo Muani set to miss more time with Tottenham
For Tottenham, the loss of Kolo Muani represents a significant disruption to their attacking balance at a crucial point in the season. Signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in September, the French striker had been gradually building match fitness and integrating into Frank’s system after earlier fitness issues. His versatility and link-up play had made him a valuable asset, particularly with the club still searching for a reliable focal point following Harry Kane’s departure.
Kolo Muani’s absence will test the squad’s depth, with Richarlison and Mathys Tel now expected to share central duties in the coming weeks. Odobert, who bagged an assist in the game, is another option but lacks experience at the highest level. Tottenham’s forward line has already faced scrutiny for its inconsistency this campaign, and losing a player of Kolo Muani’s calibre and experience is an untimely setback as they chase a European qualification spot.
At the international level, Didier Deschamps’ France side also faces another selection headache. Kolo Muani’s injury means one of their most experienced forwards — with 31 caps and nine international goals — will miss the upcoming fixtures. The French Football Federation has confirmed Thauvin as his replacement, further highlighting how Deschamps’ attacking depth has been tested by recent injuries to Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Marcus Thuram.
Kolo Muani's worrying injury record
Kolo Muani’s latest setback continues a worrying pattern of fitness interruptions that have blighted his season since arriving in north London. The 26-year-old joined Tottenham on a season-long loan from PSG after a successful spell at Juventus, where he scored 10 goals and added three assists in 22 appearances. His arrival was seen as a low-risk, high-reward deal, with Spurs paying a €5 million loan fee and no permanent purchase clause included.
However, his adaptation to the Premier League has been slow. Kolo Muani has made eight appearances in all competitions without scoring in the league, along with contributing just one assist in the Champions League against Copenhagen. His lack of rhythm, compounded by a thigh problem in September, meant it took time to reach full fitness — only for this jaw injury to halt his progress once again.
For a player already battling to prove his long-term value to both Tottenham and PSG, the timing could hardly be worse, as it could also affect his standing in the French national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Tottenham still optimistic about Kolo Muani's future
Kolo Muani is set for several weeks on the sidelines as he recovers from his fractured jaw, ruling him out of France’s November internationals and Tottenham's clashes after the international break. Spurs' medical team will monitor his recovery closely, but early estimates suggest he may not return to action until late November or early December.
The club remain optimistic that Kolo Muani’s injury will not derail their long-term plans to negotiate a permanent transfer next summer. For now, the Frenchman’s focus will be on rehabilitation duty and returning to full strength.
