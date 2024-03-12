'The Qataris were very real!' - Man Utd takeover insider sets record straight on Sheikh Jassim after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 'don't think he exists' jibe & reveals why Glazers buyout never happened Manchester UnitedPremier League

Joe Ravitch, who formed part of the protracted takeover saga at Manchester United, says “Qataris were very real” following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s jibe.