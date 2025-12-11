'I would put him at Liverpool' - Crystal Palace ace urged to move to Anfield instead of Barcelona as he approaches next career step

Munoz’s rise from an €8 million signing to one of the Premier League’s most dynamic attacking wing-backs has sparked interest across Europe, leaving Crystal Palace braced for potential summer bids. The Colombian defender has excelled under Oliver Glasner, producing consistent end product and thriving in Palace’s wing-back system, which has helped elevate his reputation dramatically over the past 18 months. As Barcelona and Liverpool monitor his situation ahead of 2026, voices within Colombia’s football community have begun offering strong opinions on where the 29-year-old should continue his career.

Reports in Spain have linked Barcelona with a serious push to sign Munoz as part of their rebuild at right-back, where his attacking instincts and direct play have caught the eye of Hansi Flick’s staff. Liverpool are also believed to be tracking him as potential long-term cover following Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure in the summer. These competing interests have created a significant crossroads for Munoz, who has openly spoken about dreaming of representing clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.

But despite that ambition, Zuniga has argued that leaving the Premier League would be a step backwards stylistically for Munoz. He believes the Colombian's explosive running, relentless energy and verticality make him uniquely suited to English football rather than the slower, possession-heavy style seen in Spain. With Palace having already identified Sacha Boey as a potential replacement, the expectation is that Muñooz could be one of the club’s most sought-after assets in next year’s transfer window.