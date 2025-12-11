Getty/GOAL
'I would put him at Liverpool' - Crystal Palace ace urged to move to Anfield instead of Barcelona as he approaches next career step
Munoz's rise as an in-demand Premier League full-back
Munoz’s rise from an €8 million signing to one of the Premier League’s most dynamic attacking wing-backs has sparked interest across Europe, leaving Crystal Palace braced for potential summer bids. The Colombian defender has excelled under Oliver Glasner, producing consistent end product and thriving in Palace’s wing-back system, which has helped elevate his reputation dramatically over the past 18 months. As Barcelona and Liverpool monitor his situation ahead of 2026, voices within Colombia’s football community have begun offering strong opinions on where the 29-year-old should continue his career.
Reports in Spain have linked Barcelona with a serious push to sign Munoz as part of their rebuild at right-back, where his attacking instincts and direct play have caught the eye of Hansi Flick’s staff. Liverpool are also believed to be tracking him as potential long-term cover following Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure in the summer. These competing interests have created a significant crossroads for Munoz, who has openly spoken about dreaming of representing clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.
But despite that ambition, Zuniga has argued that leaving the Premier League would be a step backwards stylistically for Munoz. He believes the Colombian's explosive running, relentless energy and verticality make him uniquely suited to English football rather than the slower, possession-heavy style seen in Spain. With Palace having already identified Sacha Boey as a potential replacement, the expectation is that Muñooz could be one of the club’s most sought-after assets in next year’s transfer window.
Zuniga urges Munoz to make Liverpool move
Speaking to Caracol Radio, former Colombia international Zuniga delivered a clear verdict on where Munoz should go next: “Because of Dani’s style of play, I would put him at Liverpool,” he said.
He went on to explain why the Premier League remains the ideal league for the Palace star: “A team with a lot of attacking and box-to-box play would be a great fit for Liverpool because Dani is very active, so he attacks the spaces a lot. So, I would keep him in the Premier League.”
Finally, he argued that Barcelona’s slower, possession-oriented football would not suit Munoz’s natural instincts: “Yes, I would keep him in the Premier League because the slow, methodical style doesn’t suit him. He’s more of an attacker, looking to exploit space. Barcelona gives him a lot of possession, taking the ball there, bringing it back. It’s more of a premium style.”
Munoz's success at Cyrstal Palace invites attention
Munoz has transformed himself into one of Europe’s most productive wing-backs, becoming a central figure in Crystal Palace’s identity under Glasner. His attacking output has reached elite levels for a defender, with notable contributions including six goals and ten assists last season, capped by a Man of the Match performance in the 2025 FA Cup Final. This year, before his knee injury, he had already added three more Premier League goals while leading all defenders in Fantasy Premier League points.
Beyond statistics, his tactical profile makes him highly appealing as Munoz thrives in systems that maximise his stamina, timing of runs and aggressive ball-carrying, which is why Zuniga views Liverpool as a natural fit. His combination of defensive work rate and attacking precision mirrors the requirements of a modern full-back in pressing-heavy teams.
Munoz's long-term future remains complicated by his contract and Crystal Palace’s leverage. He is tied to Selhurst Park until 2028, giving Crystal Palace freedom to demand a substantial transfer fee, and interest from clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea continues to grow. His dream of one day joining a Spanish giant is well known, but the Premier League has shaped his development and allowed him to showcase his strengths in a way few leagues could.
Munoz focusing on recovery as move not expected until 2026 summer
Munoz is expected to return from knee surgery within four to six weeks, and Crystal Palace will hope he regains his pre-injury form as they continue pushing for European qualification. His performances upon returning will heavily influence the transfer noise around him, particularly as clubs begin formal planning for their 2026 summer recruitment. Liverpool, Barcelona and others will keep monitoring the situation, but no move is expected before the end of the current campaign.
