PSV most expensive sales Gakpo MaduekeGOAL
Mudeet Arora

PSV most expensive player sales - How Eredivisie side made over €600 million in outgoing transfers

PSV EindhovenH. LozanoM. DepayS. BergwijnG. WijnaldumK. StrootmanJ. LocadiaD. DumfriesL. de JongC. GakpoTransfers

PSV have made some premium player sales this century!

PSV are one of the most iconic clubs in the Netherlands.

Rood-witten have won the Eredivisie 24 times, the Dutch Cup 10 times and the Dutch Super Cup 13 times.

They have also won a Champions League (1987/88 season) and a Uefa Cup (1977/78).

Article continues below

Over the years, some top players have featured for PSV including Ronaldo Nazario, Arjen Robben, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ruud Gullit, Jaap Stap, and many more.

But which players were their most expensive transfer sales?

Let's take a look!

PSV most expensive departures by season

Season

Biggest sale

Fee

Total sales

2022/23

Cody Gakpo

€42M

€90M

2021/22

Donyell Malen

€30M

€52.07M

2020/21

Sam Lammers

€7M

€9.20M

2019/20

Hirving Lozano

€45M

€105.45M

2018/19

Santiago Arias

€11M

€17.55M

2017/18

Jurgen Locadia

€17M

€43.35M

2016/17

Jeffrey Bruma

€11.50M

€16.55M

2015/16

Memphis Depay

€34M

€57.50M

2014/15

Tim Matavz

€4M

€4.80M

2013/14

Kevin Strootman

€17.50M

€44.83M

2012/13

Zakaria Labyad

€900,000

€1.45M

2011/12

Balazs Dzsudzsak

€14M

€15.80M

2010/11

Ibrahim Afellay

€3M

€6.30M

2009/10

Danko Lazovic

€5M

€6.30M

2008/09

Jefferson Farfan

€10M

€23M

2007/08

Arouna Kone

€12M

€23M

2006/07

Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink

€4.90M

€10.45M

2005/06

Ji-sung Park

€7.30M

€15.63M

2004/05

Arjen Robben

€18M

€31.90M

2003/04

None

Nil

Nil

2002/03

Erik Korchagin

€200,000

€200,000

2001/02

Ruud van Nistelrooy

€28.50M

€31.20M

2000/01

Andrius Skerla

€240,000

€240,000

TOTAL

€605M

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

PSV top most expensive player sales

Next Match