PSV most expensive player sales - How Eredivisie side made over €600 million in outgoing transfers

PSV have made some premium player sales this century!

PSV are one of the most iconic clubs in the Netherlands.

Rood-witten have won the Eredivisie 24 times, the Dutch Cup 10 times and the Dutch Super Cup 13 times.

They have also won a Champions League (1987/88 season) and a Uefa Cup (1977/78).

Over the years, some top players have featured for PSV including Ronaldo Nazario, Arjen Robben, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ruud Gullit, Jaap Stap, and many more.

But which players were their most expensive transfer sales?

Let's take a look!

PSV most expensive departures by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022/23 Cody Gakpo €42M €90M 2021/22 Donyell Malen €30M €52.07M 2020/21 Sam Lammers €7M €9.20M 2019/20 Hirving Lozano €45M €105.45M 2018/19 Santiago Arias €11M €17.55M 2017/18 Jurgen Locadia €17M €43.35M 2016/17 Jeffrey Bruma €11.50M €16.55M 2015/16 Memphis Depay €34M €57.50M 2014/15 Tim Matavz €4M €4.80M 2013/14 Kevin Strootman €17.50M €44.83M 2012/13 Zakaria Labyad €900,000 €1.45M 2011/12 Balazs Dzsudzsak €14M €15.80M 2010/11 Ibrahim Afellay €3M €6.30M 2009/10 Danko Lazovic €5M €6.30M 2008/09 Jefferson Farfan €10M €23M 2007/08 Arouna Kone €12M €23M 2006/07 Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink €4.90M €10.45M 2005/06 Ji-sung Park €7.30M €15.63M 2004/05 Arjen Robben €18M €31.90M 2003/04 None Nil Nil 2002/03 Erik Korchagin €200,000 €200,000 2001/02 Ruud van Nistelrooy €28.50M €31.20M 2000/01 Andrius Skerla €240,000 €240,000 TOTAL €605M

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

PSV top most expensive player sales