Kylian Mbappe making moves! Ex-PSG coach to be appointed technical director of Caen as Real Madrid star's overhaul begins after €20m takeover of Ligue 2 club
Ligue 2 side Caen are set to appoint Gerard Precheur as their new technical director as Kylian Mbappe's first move after his takeover of the club.
