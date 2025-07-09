PSG player ratings vs Real Madrid: Good luck, Chelsea! Fabian Ruiz and Ousmane Dembele lead Club World Cup onslaught as Champions League winners run riot in semi-final sun

Luis Enrique's side blew Los Blancos away to set up a meeting with the Blues in New Jersey in Sunday's final

Paris Saint-Germain flexed their muscles to secure a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. Fabian Ruiz netted twice while Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos also got on the scoresheet for the rampant European champions to set up a meeting with Chelsea in Sunday's final.

Ruiz and Dembele had both already tested Thibaut Courtois before they combined to break the deadlock in the sixth minute, with Dembele able to rob Raul Asencio inside the Madrid penalty area before Ruiz able to provide the close-range finish. Dembele then doubled the lead just three minutes later when he dispossessed Antonio Rudiger and ran in unopposed to fire into the bottom corner.

Luis Enrique's side were utterly dominant in New Jersey, and made it three before the half-hour mark when a flowing move ended with Achraf Hakimi squaring for Ruiz to grab his second of the game. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should probably have made it four, too, only to fire wide when well placed shortly before the break.

PSG took their foot off the gas somewhat in the second period, though they were still able to keep Madrid at arm's length before capping their performance with a fine finish by substitute Ramos after he was found by Bradley Barcola.

