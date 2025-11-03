PSG dealt huge injury blow as Ousmane Dembele runs risk of missing Champions League clash with fellow trophy hopefuls Bayern Munich

PSG's preparations for their crucial Champions League showdown with Bayern have been plunged into doubt amid conflicting reports over the fitness of Dembele.

The 28-year-old winger is considered a major doubt for Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash at the Parc des Princes, according to a report from L’Equipe. The potential absence of their star forward is a significant blow for the French champions as they prepare to host a Bayern side that has won all 15 of its matches in all competitions this season.

Fears over Dembele’s fitness ignited in the immediate aftermath of PSG's last-gasp 1-0 Ligue 1 victory against OGC Nice on Saturday. The forward, who is being carefully managed after a recent hamstring injury, came off the bench for the final 15 minutes of the match.

However, as the team celebrated Goncalo Ramos’ 94th-minute winner, Ligue 1+ broadcast footage captured Dembele in conversation with teammate Achraf Hakimi, raising alarms about his physical condition.

The winger was heard complaining about his right hamstring, telling the Moroccan full-back: "It hurts, it hurts so bad."

Further footage from the incident revealed Dembele also stated: "I'm hurting in my hamstring... I'm hurting too much." This worrying sequence suggested a potential setback for the French international, sparking panic among the club's staff just days before their most important European fixture of the season so far.