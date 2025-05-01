Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

PSG felt Arsenal players thought they were 'untouchable' after beating Real Madrid ahead of Champions League semi-final first leg tie

ArsenalParis Saint-GermainArsenal vs Paris Saint-GermainChampions League

Paris Saint-Germain players reportedly felt Arsenal thought they were "untouchable & overconfident" ahead of the Champions League semi-final.

  • Arsenal outplayed Real Madrid in the last eight
  • However, went down 1-0 to PSG in the semi-final
  • PSG players believed the Gunners ‘felt untouchable’
