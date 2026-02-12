Premier League Player of the Season? Martin Zubimendi deserves more recognition for role in Arsenal's title push

It's definitely helped Arsenal that Zubimendi has come into a situation where his midfield partner is a £105m ($144m) superstar. That said, he still has to mesh and fit within Arteta's setup, which is a tough ask for any new player given how established their core is at this point of their project.

"It's been so easy to play with him," Declan Rice said of Zubimendi this season, perhaps wary he's never had a running mate like this at club level before. "We only signed him in the summer and usually it takes a while to build a connection. But from the first moment we had together in pre-season, I could just tell that I was going to play some good football with him.

"I just really liked him as a person and as a player. As the games have gone on, our understanding of each other has been outstanding. He's such a nice guy. He is the Spain No.6 and we know what Spanish No.6s are like. They are the best at first phase build-up, turning on the ball and playing forward, playing into pockets and that is exactly what we've got with him.

"We all trust him with the ball. If there is a player on you, it is just easy to give him the ball and we all feel so confident with him. He has been so good for us - an unbelievable player."

There's such a neat duality between Zubimendi and Rice, combining new-age concepts with an old-fashioned 'one stays, one goes' policy. There is barely a weakness between them to be exploited. Both can carry the ball and are resistant to the press. Where Zubimendi has more grace and an eye for a pass, Rice has the power to take out several players and win the ball back. And now, they are crucial scoring threats for a side who can't really rely on their front three to provide goals.