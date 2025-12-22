Premier League legend fires Morgan Rogers warning to England stars Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer before 2026 World Cup

Speaking exclusively to Dream Vegas, Heskey made it clear that Rogers is no longer just an option off the bench for England. “I definitely think he’s pushing to be an England starter, not just a squad player,” he said. “I just think he gives you so much on and off the ball.”

Heskey expanded on what makes Rogers stand out compared to his rivals. “I love the enthusiasm that he plays with. I love the positions that he gets into,” he explained. “He makes intelligent runs off the ball because he creates space for others as well with his runs.” According to Heskey, that off-the-ball intelligence is a key factor in why Rogers fits the demands of tournament football.

Addressing Rogers’ World Cup prospects directly, Heskey added: “I think Morgan Rogers' brilliant. I love the way that he plays. I love the enthusiasm that he plays with. I love the positions that he gets into. He makes intelligent runs off the ball because he creates space for others as well with his runs. I definitely think he’s pushing to be an England starter, not just a squad player.” He also pointed to the competition, noting: “England have still got Cole Palmer, and all these players that can play in that position as a 10 or an 8. But Cole Palmer hasn’t played much this season, so he needs to start playing to get that fitness up, especially for a manager that’s all about aggressive running and intensity.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!