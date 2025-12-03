Getty Images Sport
Premier League club owner accused of running secret £600m betting syndicate fronted by Nigel Farage's aide
Farage aide fronted Bloom’s betting syndicate, court hears
A high court document has alleged that George Cottrell, a close associate of Reform leader Farage, was in charge of a major gambling syndicate that was "given control" of his betting accounts. It is also alleged Cottrell acted as a "stalking horse", as The Guardian report, for a syndicate involving Bloom, according to the public documents filed at the high court. A 19-page file is part of an active dispute between Bloom and Ryan Dudfield, a former associate whose lawyers argue is owed gambling profits in the estimate region of £189m ($250m). The collective is known as Starlizard Betting Syndicate and is said to make around £600m each year in winnings, with bets being placed on the accounts of "footballers, sportsmen and businessmen", the documents claim.
- AFP
'Cottrell lost large sums of money'
"Cottrell was not a particularly successful gambler, and frequently lost large sums of money," it is further added, and "Mr Cottrell had given control of his betting accounts to Mr Bloom and the Syndicate so that it was not necessary for bets to be sent to Mr Cottrell for him to place". While the syndicates total winnings are unknown, Dudfield has claimed he could be owed as much as $17.5m, as a profits-share deal apparently entitles him to 7% of its winnings.
"The claimant was told…that the syndicate’s use of Mr Cottrell’s betting accounts had ceased," the documents allege. "In fact Mr McAleavy and Mr Cottrell both knew that the Syndicate was continuing to make use of Mr Cottrell’s betting accounts and they both knew that very significant profits had/could be made as a result of the bets that had been placed and were to be placed."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Who is Brighton owner Tony Bloom?
Brighton chairman Bloom is one of the world's most successful gamblers, having built a large amount of his fortune through poker and other related activities in the industry. A longtime Seagulls fan, Bloom became the club's chairman in 2009 and soon secured a 75% shareholding stake of the club, investing £93m to aid the development of the AMEX Stadium. He has helped the south coast club rise from an average League One team to Premier League regulars, with the Albion impressing around Europe with their vastly successful scouting system. Brighton have made considerable profits after signing and selling the likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma, Joao Pedro, Marc Cucurella and Ben White. His side enjoyed a positive first season under Fabian Hurzeler last term, finishing eighth and only four points off the European qualification places, and could go as high as third in the Premier League table on Wednesday night if they manage to beat Aston Villa.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Lawyers who are acting on behalf of Cottrell and Bloom have been approached for comment, while Bloom is yet to file a defence against the claim. As for Brighton's on-field matters, they will soon head into a hectic festive schedule packed with fixtures. After their clash with Villa, they take on West Ham United, Liverpool, Sunderland, Arsenal and West Ham again before 2026 rolls in.
Advertisement