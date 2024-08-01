Phil Foden England Euro 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Police called to Phil Foden's £3m mansion after late-night children's party – with residents claiming Man City star & partner Rebecca Cooke are making their lives 'hell'

Phil FodenManchester CityShowbizPremier League

Police were called to a late-night children’s party at Phil Foden’s £3m mansion, with the Manchester City star making life “hell” for neighbours.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • England star enjoying summer break
  • Failing to endear himself to neighbours
  • Complaints made to local council
Article continues below