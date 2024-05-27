Poland Euro 2024 squad: Who is Michal Probierz bringing to the European Championship?

Orly are in their seventh consecutive major tournament appearance. But who is in their Euro 2024 squad?

Poland scraped through the Euro 2024 qualifying and made it to the finals after beating Wales 5-4 on penalties in the qualification play-offs.

In Germany, the White and Red team will have their task cut out against France, the Netherlands and Austria in Group D.

Head coach Michal Probierz was promoted from the U-21 setup to replace Fernando Santos as recently as September 2023.

The Poles' best escapade at the Euros has been a quarter-final finish in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

Who will make Probierz's squad for the Euro 2024? GOAL takes a look...