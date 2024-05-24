Phil Foden told he's like Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane as Jamie Carragher invokes The Beatles when deciding whether Jude Bellingham is better than Man City superstar
Phil Foden's "balletic" movement is akin to Zinedine Zidane as Jamie Carragher explains how he and Jude Bellingham can play together for England.
- Man City's Foden told he is Zidane-esque
- Carragher compares him with Bellingham
- Talks up possible England partnership