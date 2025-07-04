Phil Foden and Niall BrownInstagram - @niallbrown
Tom Ritchie

Phil Foden helping best friend and 'childhood fishing rival' launch boxing career in 'classy' move from Man City & England star

Manchester CityP. FodenPremier League

Manchester City star Phil Foden is helping a boyhood friend and old fishing partner pursue their boxing dream by sponsoring his training camps.

  • Niall Brown fighting on Eubank Jr undercard this weekend
  • Foden and boxer pal grew up together in Stockport
  • Pair used to fish in the Peak District before fame
