Phil Foden's family to sell luxury £3m house just days after receiving abuse from Man Utd fans in Man City's draw at Old Trafford - with England star's parents in noise row with neighbours
Phil Foden's family are selling their £3m mansion after a tumultuous week that saw the Man City player's mum abused during the Manchester derby.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Reports of troubles with neighbours over 'noise'
- Foden's parents currently live at the property
- City star bought the property in 2021