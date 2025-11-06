Payday for Micky van de Ven! Tottenham hoping to 'reward' Dutchman with new contract after scoring wonder goal in Champions League

Tottenham are ready to hand Van de Ven a new deal that will significantly improve his wages and extend his stay at the club beyond 2029. The 24-year-old has become one of Spurs’ standout players since joining from Wolfsburg in 2023 and continues to impress both defensively and offensively. His spectacular solo strike in Tuesday’s 4-0 Champions League win over Copenhagen, where he picked up the ball deep inside his own half, surged past four defenders, and finished calmly, was the latest reminder of his immense quality.

The goal, described by fans as “Son-esque,” was his sixth of the season, making him Tottenham’s top scorer across all competitions. Despite still having more than three years left on his current deal, the Lilywhites' hierarchy want to secure his long-term future with a wage that reflects his growing influence and importance. The club already consider him and Cristian Romero as the Premier League’s best centre-back partnership and see both as the foundation for Thomas Frank’s rebuild.

Talks are expected to take place later this season, though there is no immediate rush given his contract security. Tottenham are aware of interest from abroad, particularly from Real Madrid, but remain confident they can keep Van de Ven at the club by making him one of their highest earners. His leadership, consistency, and newfound attacking threat have made him indispensable, with insiders describing him as “the modern defender Spurs have always needed," according to The Telegraph.