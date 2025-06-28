Paulinho makes the difference! Palmeiras survive late red card scare as forward's solo run seals extra-time victory to knock Brazilian rivals Botafogo out of Club World Cup
Palmeiras were made to wait until an extra time goal from Paulinho to squeeze past Botafogo in the last 16 of the Club World Cup with a 1-0 win.
- Palmeiras dominate possession
- Victor John of Botafogo goal made several saves
- Sub Paulinho's mazy run and finish breaks deadlock