Paul Pogba thanks inspirational Cristiano Ronaldo after picking up Comeback Player of the Year prize at Globe Soccer Awards

In October 2024, the former Juventus man said his "nightmare was over" after a successful appeal over his doping ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The France midfielder said he never knowingly did anything wrong, while expressing his desire to move on from this "hugely distressing period".

He said in a statement: "Finally, the nightmare is over. I can look forward to the day when I can follow my dreams again. I always stated that I never knowingly breached World Anti-Doping Agency regulations when I took a nutritional supplement prescribed to me by a doctor, which does not affect or enhance the performance of male athletes. I play with integrity and, although I must accept that this is a strict liability offence, I want to place on record my thanks to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's judges who heard my explanation. This has been a hugely distressing period in my life because everything I have worked so hard for has been put on hold."