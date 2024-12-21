FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-CAGLIARIAFP
Peter McVitie

'There is no winner in this case' - Paul Pogba speaks out on 'extremely painful' court case as brother Mathias & childhood friends are hit with prison sentences over plot to extort ex-Man Utd & Juventus star

P. PogbaManchester UnitedPremier League

Paul Pogba has broken his silence after his brother Mathias and the midfielder's childhood friends were convicted of blackmailing him.

  • Pogba's brother convicted of extortion
  • Five childhood friends also found guilty
  • Midfielder says 'no winners' despite verdict
