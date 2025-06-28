VIDEO: Paul Pogba breaks down in tears signing Monaco contract as midfielder ends long wait for new club following doping ban
Paul Pogba could not hold back tears after signing his contract for Monaco on Saturday. The French midfielder is all set to return to a football pitch after a near two-year exile due to a doping ban. The midfielder has been without a club since November last year when Juventus terminated his contract after a mutual agreement, but the 32-year-old has now signed a two year contract with the Ligue 1 team..
- Pogba broke down in tears after signing for Monaco
- Set to return after two-year exile
- Signed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit