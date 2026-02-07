'After everything I've done...' - Paul Mullin takes aim at Wrexham as striker admits sudden end to starring role for Red Dragons was 'difficult to take'

Mullin has now spoken out about the situation and how hard it has been for him to cut ties with Wrexham. He told reporters: "It’s something I’ve found quite challenging over the last 18 months. It was sort out of the blue, after obviously everything that I’ve done and then getting surgery. It sort of ended from there really. which was difficult to take but that's football you know. It's something that I'm never going to, what's the word, probably never going to accept it because of what happened. It was something I found quite tough, as I say, but that's football, you move on. I've got an opportunity now at a massive club to come and be successful here and write another chapter in my career."

The striker was then asked if he feels he has a point to prove at Bradford and added: "Not so much a point to prove. It's more about myself, I want to be successful so I want to go and do it again and again and again. Obviously when you do end your career you want to have played as many football matches as possible, so I just want to play games and be successful again. I don't really feel I have anything to prove. I'm a professional, I want to compete and that's the main thing."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!