'Painful defeat' - Xabi Alonso admits Real Madrid face a 'challenge' keeping up with PSG after Club World Cup demolition

Xabi Alonso has admitted that Real Madrid face a major challenge to reach the level of Paris Saint-Germain after a humbling 4-0 defeat in the Club World Cup semi-final. The new Los Blancos boss described the loss as 'painful' and a clear wake-up call, vowing that the team must now begin a new era with 'fresh minds' and stronger unity ahead of next season.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Alonso calls 4-0 Club World Cup loss 'painful'

PSG’s unity exposes Madrid’s tactical flaws

Real Madrid to 'start a new age' next season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱